No justice for Khayelitsha woman who was raped while taking a nap

A 20-year-old Khayelitsha woman, who was raped while taking a nap at a friend’s house last month, says she’s losing faith in the justice system.

On Tuesday, the Rape Crisis Rape Survivors Justice Campaign (RSJC) plan to picket before handing over a citizen’s monitoring report on the services offered to survivors of sexual violence at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.

Speaking to GroundUp this week, the woman, who is a Social Justice Coalition (SJC) activist, recalled the events in RR Section on 23 November.

“I was on my way home from an SJC event when I saw my friends at the [accused’s] shack. They were chilling, playing music and drinking,” she said.

“When I went back again, I was with another friend. We got to the man’s shack and my friends were not there, so we decided to wait. My friend went to the toilet and I ended up passing out on the bed because I had been drinking,” she said.

She said when she woke up, the man was on top of her and had already penetrated her. Her friend returned from the toilet and raised the alarm when she heard the woman screaming and could not open the door to the shack. Community members then helped to break down the door. The man was handed over to police officers on patrol in the area.