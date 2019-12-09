Car swept away in Gauteng floodwater, roads waterlogged after 5 days of rain
A car was swept away in the Evaton area, as waterlogged roads were flooded, particularly in Centurion, and rivers overflowed in Gauteng on Monday.
Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.
⚠️ALERT: CAR SWEPT AWAY in the EVATON area with reports coming in of FLOODING in PARTS of SOUTHERN GAUTENG!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 9, 2019
SAFETY TIPS:
•20cm of ? can sweep ??♂️ away
•1/2 metre of ? can float ?
•Don’t drive around?
•Don’t drown, turn around pic.twitter.com/aBQsot80IC
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning about possible flooding in Gauteng on Monday, as emergency services responded to waterlogged roads in Centurion.
Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on Monday and Tuesday.
Phakula said the weather might clear on Wednesday.
Flooding is also expected to hit the eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern Free State and western highveld of Mpumalanga.
“It might even continue into tomorrow [Tuesday], especially for Gauteng. People need to be very careful, because it is not just areas which are close to the rivers or streams that might experience flooding.
“Draining systems might also be affected, and because it’s been raining for a while, we also have issues with potholes.”
Phakula urged motorists driving in Tshwane and Johannesburg to be extra vigilant.
Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds are also expected to hit Vryburg, slowly moving northeast towards Ratlou and Tswaing in the North West.
Avoid nelmapius between John voster and main road road closed @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @GrootFM remember cars aren't boats pic.twitter.com/4U1QvAq081— First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) December 9, 2019
⚠️ ALERT: Reports of WIDESPREAD FLOODING in CENTURION | ?Supplied pic.twitter.com/R2PAqq240j— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 9, 2019
#FloodSafety Avoid low water bridges. Low water bridge at Lenchen and West Street at 06:00 pic.twitter.com/yvvWDGJJ2v— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 9, 2019
From Jan Louw— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 9, 2019
Next to Centurion Lake on northern side. pic.twitter.com/wslU79WKf9
⚠️ALERT: INTENSE FLOODING in CENTRAL CENTURION with numerous areas submerged in water | ?Supplied pic.twitter.com/TEgG8pPgJE— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 9, 2019
?DANGER: NUMEROUS ROADS CLOSED in CENTURION due to FLOODING late Sunday. More heavy rain expected overnight and through Monday | ?Supplied pic.twitter.com/VeM7D01x07— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 8, 2019
