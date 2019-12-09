Car swept away in Gauteng floodwater, roads waterlogged after 5 days of rain

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning about possible flooding in Gauteng on Monday, as emergency services responded to waterlogged roads in Centurion.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on Monday and Tuesday.

Phakula said the weather might clear on Wednesday.

Flooding is also expected to hit the eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern Free State and western highveld of Mpumalanga.

“It might even continue into tomorrow [Tuesday], especially for Gauteng. People need to be very careful, because it is not just areas which are close to the rivers or streams that might experience flooding.

“Draining systems might also be affected, and because it’s been raining for a while, we also have issues with potholes.”

Phakula urged motorists driving in Tshwane and Johannesburg to be extra vigilant.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds are also expected to hit Vryburg, slowly moving northeast towards Ratlou and Tswaing in the North West.