Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako shot dead
Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako has died in a hail of bullets.
Mcako, 56, is the second prominent political figure to be killed in the town’s Khayamandi township this year. Police have confirmed Mcako was shot in his tavern on Friday night.
“This office can confirm a case of murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident occurred in the premises at Mengo Street in Khayamnandi Stellenbosch on Friday at about 10.30pm,” police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Tuesday.
“According to reports, police members attended to a complaint at the mentioned address and found the victim, a 56-year-old man, shot and fatally wounded. It has been reported that an unknown man entered the premises, fired shots at the victim and thereafter fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a nearby health care facility for medical attention, and later succumbed to his injuries.”
In August, land activist and politician Midas Wanana was shot dead outside his home in Khayamandi. Wanana had spearheaded the establishment of Azania, an informal settlement on slain landowner Stefan Smit’s Louiesenhof wine farm. Smit was killed in his home in June.
On the day Wanana died, he organised a march against Mcako, accusing him of blocking service delivery in Khayamandi.
In September, Stellenbosch municipality spokesman Stuart Grobbelaar said the protesters were aggrieved because a week earlier the municipality had accepted a memorandum from a group “allegedly affiliated to Mr Mcako”. At the time of Wanana’s death, Mcako denied there was a contest for leadership in Khayamandi.
“Contestation about what? We know Kayamandi is under the ANC, so there is no leadership contestation,” he said.
Mcako, a former deputy mayor of Stellenbosch, joined the DA shortly before the municipal elections in 2016.
In September, DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela told Times Select the friction between the two groups in Khayamandi was common knowledge.
“I know there were groupings that did not see eye to eye,” he said.
“There has been bad blood between Wanana’s group and Mcako’s group.”
The tension was between individuals rather than their parties, he said.
“Wanana had enemies within his own party, and he also didn’t see eye to eye with Mcako.
“The same applies to Mcako. He is unpopular among some people in Kayamandi within his own party.”
