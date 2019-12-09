South Africa

Husband dies trapped in car swept off bridge by floods in Gauteng

By Naledi Shange - 09 December 2019 - 15:36
The body of a man whose vehicle was swept away near the Hartbeespoort Dam on Sunday has been recovered.
Image: Gallo Images

The body of a man who was trapped in his car when it was swept away by flood waters near Hartbeespoort Dam has been recovered.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to reports of a vehicle being washed off a low-lying bridge on a tributary of the Crocodile River in Welgegund on the Glen Afriq Estate on Sunday evening.

“The passenger vehicle carrying a local husband and wife returning to their home at the time was swept off the bridge while the vehicle was crossing the bridge during flash floods,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“It is believed the husband was able to break a window of their vehicle while it was being swept downstream and the wife was able to escape through the window and reach the river bank. She raised the alarm at a nearby house, where residents activated their panic alarm,” he said.

Various groups, including a police dive unit, searched for the vehicle which was later found underwater 300m downstream.

Divers confirmed there was one person still inside the vehicle.

“Police divers were deployed and they recovered the man.  Sadly paramedics declared the man deceased,” said Lambinon.

The vehicle was recovered early on Monday.

Police opened an inquest docket following the incident. 

