South Africa

More rain coming on the weekend

By Promise Marupeng - 06 December 2019 - 09:22
Residents of Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra along the Jukskei River have been warned of flooding following heavy rainfall in Gauteng this week. /ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Residents living in the low-lying areas of Gauteng are on panic mode as the rain keeps falling. This comes after the South African Weather Services issued a flood warning this week.

Lilita Monela from Embuzini squatter camp in Orlando East, Soweto, told Sowetan yesterday that her family was praying that the rain did not intensify. "The shacks we live in are already getting damaged because the ground is wet," said Monela.

Heavy rains often cause flooding in the south of Johannesburg, including most parts of Soweto and Lenasia.

Monela lives close to the Klipspruit River, in one of the areas which also get affected during heavy rains.

She said during heavy rains most shacks collapse and in some instances, they get swept away by the raging river.

