More rain coming on the weekend
Residents living in the low-lying areas of Gauteng are on panic mode as the rain keeps falling. This comes after the South African Weather Services issued a flood warning this week.
Lilita Monela from Embuzini squatter camp in Orlando East, Soweto, told Sowetan yesterday that her family was praying that the rain did not intensify. "The shacks we live in are already getting damaged because the ground is wet," said Monela.
Heavy rains often cause flooding in the south of Johannesburg, including most parts of Soweto and Lenasia.
Monela lives close to the Klipspruit River, in one of the areas which also get affected during heavy rains.
She said during heavy rains most shacks collapse and in some instances, they get swept away by the raging river.
The South African Weather Service has warned residents that water of only 20cm high can sweep a person away, while at between 30cm and 50cm, the water can be able to sweep a vehicle off the road.
Spokesperson for the SA Weather Service Hannalee Doubell said: "It's advisable to stay off the roads and river banks as far as possible. If you do need to head out in this weather, adhere to the rules of the road and keep a safe following distance."
Areas along the Jukskei River in Alexandra are being closely monitored as there are many residents living in numerous shacks there.
"Local flooding in susceptible in informal and formal settlement with expected road closures crossing low water bridges and low lying areas," she said.
In 2016 and 2018, floods in the areas east of Johannesburg affected residents and businesses in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.
