KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as more severe storms predicted for province

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal braces itself for more inclement weather from gale force winds to heavy rain and localised flooding.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said on Tuesday the team was monitoring weather conditions along the coastline and over parts of the province.

"It’s still a watch for the moment. There are some storms expected. I can see it is already happening over parts of the Eastern Cape.

"There are high seas between Port Edward on the south coast and Kosi Bay on the north coast.