Trial of man linked to string of school burglaries postponed

A 48-year-old man linked to a string of burglary cases at Gauteng schools, as well as a murder, was remanded in custody until next year.

Johannes Luis Khumalo, a Mozambican, appeared at the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday.

Dressed in a branded jacket and jeans, he maintained a straight posture as he faced magistrate David Mhangu.

Khumalo's matter had been set down for trial but the case could not proceed as the prosecution revealed that he had been positively linked to several other cases outside Gauteng.

The investigating officer told the court that Khumalo was positively linked to cases in the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

According to a charge sheet seen by TimesLIVE, Khumalo was first arrested in 2013 on a charge of robbery at Sholomane Primary School in Gauteng.

During the robbery, he was armed and took off with valuables worth more than R45,000.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng education department said Khumalo was linked to 56 robberies and murder. This was not mentioned in court on Thursday.