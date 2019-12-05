Former media executive charged with indecent and sexual assault gets R50,000 bail

Former Media24 executive Willem Breytenbach, who is facing indecent and sexual assault charges, was released on R50,000 bail on Thursday.

Breytenbach appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court after being arrested at his psychologist's practice in Hartenbos near Mossel Bay on Tuesday.

The prosecution did not oppose bail but asked the court to impose stringent conditions before his release on Thursday. Breytenbach, who wore a sagging green T-shirt and blue jeans, was not asked to plead.

He allegedly committed the crimes in 1997 and 2017. Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett has publicly accused Breytenbach of rape.

In a four-part podcast, My Only Story, Wiggett revealed Breytenbach — a former teacher — allegedly groomed and sexually abused him and other men 22 years ago. According to Wiggett, he was 17 at the time. He said his father’s death revived memories of his traumatic encounter.