South Africa

Correctional officer arrested for allegedly raping young woman

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 04 December 2019 - 15:50
The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Monday morning.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Northern Cape police have arrested a correctional services officer in Kimberley after he allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the officer worked at the Tswelopele Maximum Correctional Centre in the city.

“The victim was reportedly walking home when she was allegedly grabbed, threatened and raped by the suspect.”

The man was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Cop has raped me four times - cleaner

A cleaner has accused a senior policeman of raping her four times since 2017.
