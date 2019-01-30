Three more arrests following break-ins, robberies at schools

The robbery took place four days after the opening of schools. About 200 computers and other electronic items were stolen from the East Rand school. Police have only managed to recover 22 tablets and three laptops in the Johannesburg CBD since the robbery.

“The [latest] suspects were arrested while police were following up information on the Menzi Primary School robbery,” Makhubele said.

He said since the robbery at Menzi, a team of detectives from Ekurhuleni East Cluster and Trio Task Team have been working tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and goods recovered.

“Intelligence-driven information led the teams to the Johannesburg CBD again where three suspects aged [between] 34 and 47 [years] were arrested. The total number of suspects arrested so far for school robberies is seven The suspects arrested recently [Wednesday] will join the other four suspects that have already appeared in court,” he said.

Makhubele said investigations and search for the remaining stolen goods are continuing. Police are still appealing to members of the community who can help in the investigation and the recovery of the outstanding equipment to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

The three suspects will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.