Three more arrests following break-ins, robberies at schools

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 30 January 2019 - 16:03
More arrests made believed to be linked with the stolen items from three schools.
Three suspects have been arrested after Johannesburg police recovered four smart boards believed to have been stolen from schools in Alexandra, and Lenasia and Diepkloof in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the business robberies took place in January and October last year.

“The four smart boards believed to have been stolen from Alexandra, [Lenasia] and Diepkloof schools were recovered in a second-hand goods shop in Johannesburg central,” Makhubele said.

The arrests on Wednesday happened a week after police made a breakthrough by arresting four men in connection with the business robbery that took place at Menzi Primary School in Tsakane.

The robbery took place four days after the opening of schools. About 200 computers and other electronic items were stolen from the East Rand school. Police have only managed to recover 22 tablets and three laptops in the Johannesburg CBD since the robbery.

“The [latest] suspects were arrested while police were following up information on the Menzi Primary School robbery,” Makhubele said.

He said since the robbery at Menzi, a team of detectives from Ekurhuleni East Cluster and Trio Task Team have been working tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and goods recovered.

“Intelligence-driven information led the teams to the Johannesburg CBD again where three suspects aged [between] 34 and 47 [years] were arrested. The total number of suspects arrested so far for school robberies is seven The suspects arrested recently [Wednesday] will join the other four suspects that have already appeared in court,” he said.

Makhubele said investigations and search for the remaining stolen goods are continuing. Police are still appealing to members of the community who can help in the investigation and the recovery of the outstanding equipment to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

The three suspects will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.

