'Schools are hunting grounds for criminals' - R500,000 worth of items stolen in Tembisa

The Gauteng education department is appealing to the community of Tembisa to help identify criminals who burgled Khulasizwe Primary School of equipment worth about R500,000.

The robbery took place on Thursday morning. Nearly 100 pieces of electronic equipment were stolen, including 41 laptops, 25 desktop computers, 25 tablets, two servers, and two projectors. Cash of R1,900 was also taken, said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said the department was disturbed by the incident.

“According to the information at our disposal, the school’s alarm system was triggered by the burglary, which alerted the armed response, who in turn notified the police. It is so unfortunate that the perpetrators had already left when police arrived,” said Mabona.

Meanwhile, MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was concerned at the loss of resources meant to deliver quality education to pupils.

He slammed criminals for feeding their criminal deeds and robbing pupils of their right to quality basic education.

“Our schools are hunting grounds for criminals. We would like to appeal to the community at large to work collectively with law enforcement agencies and bring forth any information that will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and justice is served. We can’t postpone the futures of our children,” said Lesufi.

The department said a case had been opened with police.

In August, the department said 250 schools had been hit by theft and vandalism this year alone, with the cost of the damage exceeding R121m. In total, there had been 262 incidents of theft and vandalism since the start of 2019.