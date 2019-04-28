South Africa

Police nab two suspects for spate of robberies at a Pretoria primary school

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 28 April 2019 - 16:24
Tshwane police have made a breakthrough in the arrest of two people following a spate of robberies at a primary school in Silverton, east of Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the recent robberies at Kutumela Molefi Primary School had compromised the safety of pupils.

“The two, who are both employees at the school, were arrested on Friday at their homes in Lethabong. They were found in possession of suspected stolen property,” Peters said, adding that the arrests followed a high-level investigation overseen by the Tshwane distict commissioner.

The stolen items included kitchen equipment and electronic devices. The suspects are expected to appear at the Garankuwa magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of robbery.

"This is indeed disappointing, and we will not hesitate to take necessary departmental   processes, which will be expedited with immediate effect." said Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education. 

