Plea for increased funding at funeral of AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu

Ramaphosa said the nation had lost a respected leader, who was a pillar of the community and a solid partner to government.

“But he has left behind a legacy of visionary leadership that lives on. We have lost a leader whose impact and influence extended beyond our borders,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa told mourners that Sigcawu advocated unity among AmaXhosa and hated both tribalism and racism.

The president also spoke of how Sigcawu spoke out against illegal circumcision and the subsequent deaths of initiates.

Ramaphosa described Sigcawu as an outspoken champion of transformation and development, who was always forthright with his views, speaking truth to power.

In addition, Ramaphosa said Sigcawu was vocal about the need for increased constitutional responsibilities for traditional leaders and was critical about the pace of service delivery.

But he remained a patriot and a proud South African.

“He believed that traditional leaders are servants of the people and should lead by example,” Ramaphosa said.

Former president Thabo Mbeki described Sigcawu as a leader who firmly denounced attacks against foreigners resident in the country.

Mbeki told mourners that the country was facing a number of challenges including poverty, unemployment, inequality, violent crime, including crimes against women and children, and drought, which affects millions of people.

Mbeki told mourners that some time before Sigcawu died, he directed that they should meet to discuss what should be done to respond to these challenges.

“I deeply regret that that particular occasion did not arise, though I had the honour to interact with His Majesty on other public occasions, including the days when he visited our family a number of times during the period of the passing away of my mother, Nomaka Piny Mbeki, a lifelong resident in the Xhosa kingdom which had not only fought against the colonisation of our country for over a century, but had also participated in the very establishment of the ANC,” Mbeki said.

Mbeki described Sigcawu as strategic, principled and courageous leader, who truly, selflessly and honestly committed to serve his people.

On Friday morning, scores of mourners in full traditional attire, from all walks of life, gathered at the Nqadu Great Place, outside Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, to pay their last respects to Sigcawu.