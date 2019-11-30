South Africa

WATCH | Tradition meets state: AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu laid to rest

By EMILE BOSCH - 30 November 2019 - 11:30

“The first of its kind”, said Officer Commanding Area Military Health Unit Lt-Col Yoliswa Senokwanyane, describing the meeting of state and tradition in honouring the late AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

Sigcawu died on November 14 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the funeral a category one state affair, leading to a finely executed mix of traditional and military honours.

Tears flowed as early as 5am as the immediate family gathered for a private vigil in the Great Place just outside Willowvale in  the Eastern Cape, the king’s home.

Tradition gave way to military honours as the lion and leopard skins were replaced by the SA flag, the country’s most important colours.

The highest ranking SANDF officials bore the weight of the late Xhosa king, carrying him into the service, attended by thousands.

Casket draped in lion and leopard skins for late AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Sigcawu

Thousands of mourners, in full traditional attire, from all walks of life, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Friday gathered at the Nqadu Great ...
News
1 day ago

Chiefs, kings and prominent SA leaders littered the densely-packed marquee.

The roar that swept through the crowd as former president Thabo Mbeki took to the podium was unmatched throughout the day.

Mbeki spoke to the life of a man who gave his life to addressing societal problems faced by SA.

After the service, the elite were led to the burial ground, a sacred place where those of the royal household are laid to rest.

The king was gently lowered into his grave and saluted by SANDF generals.

Xhosa chieftains followed suit, with the sobs of Sigcawu’s former wife echoing in the background.

The royal household has not yet announced who his successor will be.

Plea for increased funding at funeral of AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu

The Ndebele kingdom's king Makhosonke Mabena has hit out at government for 'neglecting' traditional leaders, saying some even died as paupers due to ...
News
1 day ago

Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo won’t attend AmaXhosa King's funeral

Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has decided that he will not be attending the funeral of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke ...
News
2 days ago

Tears shed for ‘a humble king of the people’

Tears were shed for the late Xhosa king Zwelonke Sigcawu, who was remembered for being a community developer and unifier by people who spoke at his ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X