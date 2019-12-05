Businessman Kabelo Ncholo and Paledi Segapo embroiled in court battle over money

Designer Paledi Segapo and businessman Kabelo Ncholo have been embroiled in a year-long legal battle over an invoice of R150,000.

The matter is currently pending in the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Segapo, of fashion label Palse, contacted Sowetan after it published a profile on

Ncholo, a former waiter who is now an award-winning entrepreneur and owner of

Yourself Management, a company that specialises in coordinating matric dances.

Segapo has accused Ncholo of using letters from lawyers to bully and intimidate him

instead of paying him.

Famous for designing for [A-listers such as US singer Tevin Campbell, broadcaster Bob Mabena and rapper and SA Idols presenter Proverb, Segapo said he was hired by Ncholo in October last year to design attire for his wedding scheduled to take place in

January this year.

According to lawyers' letters and court papers seen by Sowetan from both sides, Ncholo hired Segapo's fashion label Palse to design clothes for himself, his bride, bridesmaids and groomsmen for a budget of R300,000.

According to the papers, Segapo had requested a "commitment fee" of R150,000, while the other 50% would be paid once the clothes were made.

The papers show that Ncholo paid the deposit over two instalments: R100,000 on November 9 last year and R50,000 the following day.

Segapo said he has done his job.