'Dental appointment' delays Nafiz Modack's corruption trial

By Aron Hyman - 05 December 2019 - 14:44
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court.
Image: Esa Alexander

A corruption case against alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his mother, Ruwaida, was on Thursday postponed until January 28.

Modack, a no-show for his Cape Town regional court appearance, was reported to be at the dentist.

On Monday, former Cape Town central police station commander Kolin Govender pleaded guilty to receiving gratification from the Modacks and their companies, AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties.

In exchange, Govender allegedly used his influence to frustrate investigations into their business partners and ordered police officers under his command to recover “missing” vehicles on Modack’s orders, in exchange for financial rewards.

The corruption case is the second leg of an investigation which saw the conviction of former provincial police commissioner Arno Lamoer and businessman Mohamed Dawjee.

Alleged gangster Nafiz Modack brings 40-strong security force to court

Murder threats took centre stage when alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack's extortion trial resumed in Cape Town.
