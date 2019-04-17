Club manager met with alleged underworld boss for 'protection'

Radley Dijkers was in a pickle. He had made statements to the police incriminating an alleged faction of the Cape Town underworld in a case he wanted nothing to do with.

But when he realised that “the only police officers he trusts” could not keep him, he called their enemies for protection.

In an ever-expanding testimony being unravelled under cross-examination in the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday, Dijkers, brand manager of the Grand Africa Café & Beach, said alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman picked him up at the Oceana Power Boat Club, 50m from the Grand Africa Café and out of range of the nightclub’s cameras.

He said that although he did not want to be seen with Lifman, he needed his help to secure his safety.

This was after Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and three other men were arrested on extortion charges based on a statement he made on December 15 2017.

Modack and Booysen, along with their co-accused Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronjé, are standing trial for allegedly extorting the Grand Africa Café to the value of R90,000.