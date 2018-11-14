Key witness charged in Cape Town security extortion case

The state's key witness in a case about an alleged extortion racket allegedly run by Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen was charged as an accessory to their crimes after incriminating himself in testimony before the Cape Town District Court on Tuesday.

Radley Dijkers took the stand as a Section 204 witness under the Criminal Procedure Act on Wednesday morning. This section of the Act is used when the state requires a person who may have been a party to a crime to testify against others.

Dijkers, the brand manager for the Grand Café Africa, was indicted on charges of being an accessory to extortion and rendering of security services without being registered as a security service, after the fact.

He was also charged with being an accessory to fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.