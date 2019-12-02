South Africa

Four die, 8 injured after taxi rolls on N1 in Tshwane

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 02 December 2019 - 08:18
The taxi rolled on the N1 in Tshwane on Sunday evening.
Four people died and eight were injured when a minibus taxi rolled on the N1 in Temba, Tshwane, on Sunday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the crash happened at about 9.52pm.

He said several passengers from the taxi were ejected in the crash.

Two men and two women were declared dead on the scene.

Two others were seriously injured, while six people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

