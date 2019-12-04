Japanese man arrested for annoying company with 24,000 complaint calls

A Japanese man has been arrested for calling a phone company 24,000 times to complain about its services.

According to a CNA report, 71-year-old Akitoshi Okamoto was taken into custody in Tokyo last week after he made thousands of toll-free calls over eight days to the customer service section of the country's major telephone operator, KDDI.

Japan Today reported that the elderly man demanded an apology from the telephone operator's staff, claiming they violated his contract.

Okamoto was reportedly upset that his phone was not able to pick up radio broadcasts.

He also repeatedly hung up his calls immediately after placing them.

Okamoto was arrested on suspicion of “fraudulent obstruction of business”, and an investigation into the matter was still ongoing, Bangkok Post reported.