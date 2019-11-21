AfriForum asks Makhura to fire Lesufi over school placements fiasco

AfriForum on Thursday submitted a letter to Gauteng premier David Makhura demanding the dismissal of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The minority rights organisation said it sent the letter following a long history of what it claimed was mismanagement and the division of communities by Lesufi.

The letter is one of a raft of measures the organisation had taken in its bid to have Lesufi removed as MEC, including an online petition calling for his dismissal.

Before presenting the letter at the premier's office, AfriForum started by laying criminal charges at the Johannesburg Central police station against the head of the Gauteng education department, Edward Mosuwe, relating to the department’s alleged misappropriation of more than R900m.

“It is a disgrace that the premier still allows Lesufi to hold office despite the damage he has already inflicted on the Gauteng education system and on social cohesion in the country,” AfriForum head of youth, sport and culture, Henk Maree, said after the letter was sent.