South Africa

Man arrested for 'stoning' truck on the N12

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 October 2019 - 07:48
Police said the man was carrying a bag containing rocks and tools used for breaking into vehicles.
Image: JMPD

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stoning a truck on the N12 in Lenasia, the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) said on Monday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the truck's windows were broken.

“He was carrying a red bag which contained rocks and tools used for breaking into vehicles,” said Minnaar.

The man is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court this week.

News
21 hours ago

