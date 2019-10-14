Man arrested for 'stoning' truck on the N12
A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stoning a truck on the N12 in Lenasia, the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) said on Monday.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the truck's windows were broken.
“He was carrying a red bag which contained rocks and tools used for breaking into vehicles,” said Minnaar.
The man is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court this week.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.