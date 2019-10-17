South Africa

JMPD officer killed in Marlboro crash was a married mom of three

By Naledi Shange - 17 October 2019 - 21:37
The officer was hit while directing traffic at about 8am.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg metro police officer who died on Thursday morning after being run over by a motorist on Marlboro Drive has been identified as Nothando Mboneni.

Chief Supt Wayne Minnaar said Mboneni was married and had three children, aged 15, seven and 11-months-old.

The female motorist who crashed into her was arrested at the scene.

“She is 24-years-old. She was arrested and charged for culpable homicide at the Sandton police station,” said Minnaar.

The suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

Mboneni was directing traffic at a M1 off-ramp shortly before 8am when the suspect drove into her.

The City of Johannesburg said medics were called to the scene but all efforts to resuscitate her failed.

“She was declared deceased on the scene,” the city said in a statement.

JMPD officer and two others shot and killed at tavern in Vlakfontein

An off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer and two others were shot and killed at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.
3 days ago

