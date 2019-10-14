South Africa

JMPD officer and two others shot and killed at tavern in Vlakfontein

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 October 2019 - 10:54
The gunmen shot six people in total.
An off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer and two others were shot and killed at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said armed gunmen stormed the tavern at about 9pm and robbed people of their cellphones and money.

Minnaar said the gunmen shot six people in total.

Three people, an off-duty metro police officer, a man and a woman, were killed.

A woman and two men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests were made.

