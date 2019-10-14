JMPD officer and two others shot and killed at tavern in Vlakfontein

An off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer and two others were shot and killed at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said armed gunmen stormed the tavern at about 9pm and robbed people of their cellphones and money.

Minnaar said the gunmen shot six people in total.

Three people, an off-duty metro police officer, a man and a woman, were killed.

A woman and two men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests were made.