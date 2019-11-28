Late and unsafe trains a daily nightmare for commuters

I took a train for the first time in over 10 years this week and boy oh boy, it was a total nightmare.

At about 5pm on Monday, I boarded the train at Park Station in Johannesburg.

The Metrorail train was headed to Pretoria via Germiston; the latter was my destination.

Just after purchasing the ticket, I heard a man outside the ticket office indicating to another commuter that he was also going to Germiston.

I then followed him. For the purposes of this piece, I will identify him as Mike. He was friendly enough to help me find my way around the rush of people at the station.

After settling inside the train, I asked him why it had not departed after five minutes. Mike then realised that I was really clueless about how trains actually function.

"My friend, you seem to be in a hurry. This is not your space. Here you have to keep calm and be ready for anything to happen. Please keep calm because you can actually arrive at your place at 9pm.

"So, please don't increase your blood pressure. Anything can happen. You will sleep, stand and sit, but not go anywhere," Mike said with a smile.

I took his statement as a joke, as in my last train ride in 2008, but it became a reality.

About 15 minutes later, the train departed and I was relieved.