Commuters scramble to get to work after power outages halt Gautrain

Gautrain commuters were left scrambling to make alternative transport arrangements as power outages halted some trains in parts of Johannesburg early on Friday.

“Unfortunately, due to a power outage, there is no train service between Marlboro and Park Station this morning,” said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager.

“The airport service is also affected and we have no train service between Sandton and OR Tambo. We urge passengers to please make alternate transport arrangements until further notice, and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

A number of people were left stranded and had to make other plans.

Sisanda Madwantsi told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that when she arrived at the station, passengers were told to use Gautrain buses. Madwantsi was taking the train to Sandton.