Cyril Ramaphosa pulls plug on Power FM's much-vaunted interview

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pulled out of the much-anticipated The Chairman's Conversation by Gauteng-based radio station Power FM.

Ramaphosa was due to be interviewed by PowerFM's chairman Given Mkhari on Thursday evening.

However, the president after a meeting with civil society organisations Wise4Afrika and the Soul City Institute decided to withdraw from the interview.

"President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort," the presidency said in a statement.

"This is all the more critical at a time when the country is observing the annual 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children.