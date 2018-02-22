Bob Mabena takes over Power FM breakfast

Radio legend Bob Mabena is taking over the Power FM breakfast show from 5 March, 2018.

The former Kaya FM radio host will be joined by the current Power Drive presenter Thabo Mdluli from 6 - 9am, weekdays.

In may, 2017, Mabena was appointed Group Head of Programming at MSG Broadcasting; overseeing talent and content output in the four group stations –Capricorn FM, Power FM, Rhythm FM and Beat FM

Current Breakfast show host, Thabiso TT Tema will move to Power Drive with an extended hour from 3 – 6pm.

More shakeups to the Power FM lineup include; current Power Business host Andile Khumalo is hanging up his mic “to focus on his growing business schedule.”

In turn, Ayabonga Cawe will take over an extended version of Power Business from 6 – 8pm.