Bob Mabena takes over Power FM breakfast
Radio legend Bob Mabena is taking over the Power FM breakfast show from 5 March, 2018.
The former Kaya FM radio host will be joined by the current Power Drive presenter Thabo Mdluli from 6 - 9am, weekdays.
In may, 2017, Mabena was appointed Group Head of Programming at MSG Broadcasting; overseeing talent and content output in the four group stations –Capricorn FM, Power FM, Rhythm FM and Beat FM
Current Breakfast show host, Thabiso TT Tema will move to Power Drive with an extended hour from 3 – 6pm.
More shakeups to the Power FM lineup include; current Power Business host Andile Khumalo is hanging up his mic “to focus on his growing business schedule.”
In turn, Ayabonga Cawe will take over an extended version of Power Business from 6 – 8pm.
Power Talk with Iman Rappetti and Power Lunch with Aphelele Somi remain unchanged.
The station will introduce a weekend talk show, Power Weekend Breakfast, which will be hosted by Pabi Moloi on Saturday and Sunday.
“These changes are testimony to the growth of Power as we turn five. We would like to thank our staff, listeners and clients as we enter another milestone,” MSG Group CEO and Chairman of POWER 98.7 Given Mkhari said.
“Our association with passionate, committed and resourceful people continues to pay off. We are confident that we will continue faithfully to deliver on our commitment to be a catalyst of our people’s progress.”