South Africa

Eskom projected to make a full-year loss of R20bn, says chairman

By Lisa Steyn - 28 November 2019 - 17:24
Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza warns that there are no quick fixes for the power utility.
Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza warns that there are no quick fixes for the power utility.
Image: FINANCIAL MAIL

State power utility Eskom warned on Thursday that it was expecting to make a full-year loss of R20bn.

This is despite a raft of government bailouts having been awarded to the utility into 2022, SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported.

Eskom is saddled with more than R450bn in debt, with the National Treasury and the International Monetary Fund labelling the power utility as the greatest risk to SA.

For the six months ended September, Eskom reported a seemingly better set of results than it did in July, when it reported a record loss of R21bn for the year ended March 2019. Its interim profits for the period more than doubled to R1.3bn compared with 2018.

At its interim results presentation, Eskom chair and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza warned there were a number of factors that would come into play in the second half of the financial year, and the utility was expected to make another loss of about R20bn for the 2019/2020 financial year, after the R21bn loss in 2018/2019.

Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni must pay for SAA

Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni allegedly looted SAA funds with the Guptas.
Opinion
2 days ago

In the second half of Eskom’s financial year, sales are lower because of the warmer weather. Revenues are also lower because the winter tariffs fall away during this time. A 7% wage increase for employees will also be reflected in the second half of the year.

Eskom also highlighted the persistent issue of municipal debt, now at R25bn, and the ever-rising coal and other primary energy costs.

The national power system has remained fragile. After a winter without power cuts, Eskom resumed load-shedding in October when multiple unplanned outages and other issues took more than 20% of generation capacity out of the system.

“We concede the Eskom turnaround remains a difficult and long journey,” said Mabuza.

“There are difficult choices and trade-offs that will have to be made. The ultimate goal is to make Eskom a profitable, transparent, agile and a top-forming organisation which is financially independent.”

Auditor-general bemoans national and provincial audit outcomes

The auditor-general attributes the regression in the 2018/2019 fiscal year to lapses in governance and failures in basic internal controls
News
1 week ago

Steenhuisen, De Ruyter face pressure to dispel doubts about white male leaders

Last weekend, John Steenhuisen became the DA's interim leader, replacing Mmusi Maimane who resigned as party leader in October.
Opinion
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway
X