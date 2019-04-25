CAREER GUIDES
Here's how to increase client performance as a sales manager
Sales managers are also responsible for reviewing market trends and evaluating sales. Sales management may include the development of a network of dealers that sell a product in the field.
It is important that the sales manager leads by example in providing excellent service to clients and the public at large. Poor service can lead to a decline in profit for the company. The sales manager must provide the sales staff with the best training and information on sales strategies.
In bigger companies there may be more than one manager and every manager may be responsible for a separate department. Sales managers usually work in business offices that are clean, pleasant and well lit.
Some areas of specialisation include: automotive sales; wholesale sales; real estate sales; advertising and marketing.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
Personal requirements
- Persistent and persuasive
- Good judge of character
- Enjoy detailed work
- Perceptive and understand human nature
- Deal easily with people
- Able to make decisions and work without supervision
- Mathematical ability
How to enter
Compulsory and recommended subjects: None
Learners who decide to study further towards a degree or diploma must meet the minimum requirements for a degree pass or diploma pass depending on what you choose to study. In addition each university / university of technology has its own Admission Points Score (APS) requirements.
What to study
Degree: Bdegree with Marketing as a major - UCT, NMMU, Monash, UNISA
Diploma: N.Dip: Marketing - CPUT, VUT, DUT, TUT. Also most TVET colleges, e.g. Northlink, Boland, KZN Coastal, Flavius Mareka, S Cape College, Vuselela.
The Institute of Marketing Management offers a Diploma in Marketing Management (three years) and a Certificate in Sales Management, Salesmanship, Retail Marketing and Marketing Management (each one year).
Various correspondence colleges provide these courses. Many private institutions offer courses in Marketing e.g. Boston, Kaizen, Global School, College Campus, Rosebank College, Varsity College, AAA, ICESA, and Damelin.
Employment
- Wholesale and retail stores
- Manufacturing firms
- Large and small businesses
- Self-employment, with enough experience, initiative and capital, can start own business
Getting started
- Try to obtain vacation or part-time work as a shop assistant or a salesperson
- Arrange to speak to sales managers about this type of career and ask to observe them