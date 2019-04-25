Here's how to increase client performance as a sales manager

Sales managers are also responsible for reviewing market trends and evaluating sales. Sales management may include the development of a network of dealers that sell a product in the field.

It is important that the sales manager leads by example in providing excellent service to clients and the public at large. Poor service can lead to a decline in profit for the company. The sales manager must provide the sales staff with the best training and information on sales strategies.

In bigger companies there may be more than one manager and every manager may be responsible for a separate department. Sales managers usually work in business offices that are clean, pleasant and well lit.

Some areas of specialisation include: automotive sales; wholesale sales; real estate sales; advertising and marketing.