Island of Treasure Maldives contestants revealed

So far it has been revealed that Katlego Maboe will be the host for this eighth season, and the seven celebrities who will take to the Maldives are: Khanya Mkangisa, Brendan Peyper, Sbahle Mpisane, Nay Maps, Tumi Voster, Melinda Bam, and Karabo Mogane.

Over the past few weeks Tropika has been revealing the contestants who will join the celebrities and Katlego in paradise. They are:

Lihle Ngubo

20 year old Lihle Ngubo from Pietermaritzburg is a drama student with a passion for acting and dancing. She is also a part-time model, and will soon start training young children from the age of five years old how to swim. She is also passionate about young people and one day hopes to start a production company and a bursary foundation for students wanting to study in the arts and performance field. If she wins TIOT8, she’ll use her prize money to pay off her school fees, help her mother out, and invest the rest.

Lisanne Lazarus

21 year old Lisanne Lazarus from Amanzimtoti is a final year broadcast major and a marketing coordinator. She used to play golf for KZN, and is the former Miss Mamelodi Sundowns KZN; Miss eThekwini 2014; Miss dut 2015; and Miss SA Campus first princess 2016. If she wins TIOT8, she will invest in an apartment and use part of the prize money to travel.

Mpande Buthelezi

21 year old Mpande Buthelezi from Benoni is a student at City Varsity, a model, and runs a magazine. He has a passion for acting and loves working with people. He comes from a big family (he has 18 siblings!) and if he wins TIOT8 he will do something really special for his family with the prize money.

Nondu Mabizela

23 year old Nondu Mabizela is a medical student from Johannesburg with a passion for drawing and running. If she wins TIOT8, she will use the prize money to pay off her studies, do something special for her parents, buy a car, and do some shopping.

Rudi Witkowsky

27 year old Rudi Witkowsky from Cape Town is a Chartered Accountant, CA (SA); fitness instructor; model and actor. He has a passion for surfing and fitness. If he wins TIOT8 he will invest a portion of the prize money, take a well-deserved holiday, and send his parents on a vacation to Zanzibar as they deserve it the most after what they have done for Rudi.

Kelly Gunnell

23 year old Kelly Gunnell from Johannesburg was an avid swimmer (and has represented South Africa internationally numerous times) and has just finished her Honours in Sports Science at the University of Pretoria. If she wins TIOT8 she will use the prize money to elevate her passion for health and fitness by starting up a business to aid people of all walks of life to implement a healthy lifestyle that actually fits into their lives.

Mark-Anthony Bingham

29 year old Mark-Anthony Bingham from Johannesburg is the PA to a financial advisor. He has a passion for Latin, ballroom, salsa and hip-hop dancing, and also teaches salsa dancing. If he wins TIOT8 he will use the prize money to surprise and spoil his mom, and will start an art project in his community of Westbury

The first episode of Tropika Island of Treasure Maldives will air on SABC3 on Monday 5 February 2018 at 19:30