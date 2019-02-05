University disruptions could see some never getting their degrees: Pandor

Higher education minister Naledi Pandor on Monday expressed concern at the disruptions reported at several KwaZulu-Natal institutions of higher learning.

The students’ concerns are believed to be related to the ongoing issue of a shortage of student accommodation and NSFAS funding.

In a statement, Pandor called on students to refrain from disrupting schooling.

"It will severely affect the academic year, resulting in many not being able to finish their degrees on time, if ever," Pandor said.