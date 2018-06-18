Naledi Pandor probes varsity graft

Two KwaZulu-Natal universities and an Eastern Cape university have received a stern warning from Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor to clean up their act or face the music.

Speaking to Sowetan on her 100 days in the office, Pandor said one of the crises she had encountered on her appointment included difficulties at the University of Zululand.

"There were lots of allegations and that R11-million was fraudulently disposed [of] to a particular individual and other sums of money.

"Contracting was done without respect for procedures and rules of the institution," Pandor said.

"So I decided to spend time and [to] meet with stakeholders as this university has been a concern for the department for several years with investigation after investigation. We are not seeing a full improvement.