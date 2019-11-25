Top cop shot 5 times by hubby

An award-winning police officer was shot five times by her husband who is also a cop. The husband, who has not been named at this stage, then turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in their home in Tzaneen, Limpopo, at the weekend and was witnessed by their three children.

Deceased Sgt Yvonne Moyana, 43, was Tzaneen cluster police spokesperson. Moyana's cousin Nicholas Ntwane told Sowetan yesterday that the family was still trying to make sense of her death.

"We spoke to each other almost every day and not once did she hint to me that she was going through problems. We spoke on Friday via WhatsApp and we exchanged greetings. She did not say anything to me hence we are shocked beyond words," he said.

According to a police officer who wished to remain anonymous, they found six cartridges on the scene.

"It looks like she was shot five times in her upper body while her husband shot himself in the head.

"We were with Yvonne on Friday during the Police Sports Day at a military base in Polokwane and she looked happy and was full of jokes as always," said the officer.

When Sowetan visited the Tzaneen police station yesterday, officers there expressed shock but refused to comment.

A friend who wished to remain anonymous said Moyana was scheduled to travel with friends on Saturday.

"She mentioned it in passing, that she'll be travelling this weekend and she wouldn't be able to attend church on Sunday," the friend said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: "The husband, aged 44, who was a police warrant officer attached to the provincial crime intelligence component, then turned the gun on himself."

Mojapelo said investigations will reveal how many times Moyana was shot but confirmed it was several times.

He said the couple's three children were immediately taken for trauma counselling. He added that cases of murder and an inquest have been opened.

Mojapelo said Moyana was a dedicated police officer as she received two awards in the past two years for her outstanding work. "This year she was awarded with a top police sergeant award in the province, while last year she received the Best Visible Policing Employee of the Year Award."

Ntwane said Moyana will be buried in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.