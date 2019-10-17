'Bubbly' wife remanded for murder of husband
A woman who is accused of ordering a hit on her husband has been remanded in police custody until her bail hearing next Thursday.
The 41-year-old mother of five, Nonhlanhla Matiwane, appeared in the Springs magistrate's court yesterday with four of her co-accused - Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwanele Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.
They are accused of killing Matiwane's husband Sibusiso Mthombothi in March in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni.
According to police, Matiwane - who was arrested on Monday - has apparently confessed to ordering the murder of Mthombothi, who was shot more than seven times in an open veld near Ntokozweni Primary School.
Police said Matiwane had promised to pay one hitman R80,000 once Mthombothi's life insurance policy was paid out.
Matiwane's four co-accused have been in custody since March. They were denied bail following their arrest.
Magistrate John Moloto postponed the matter to October 24 for bail hearing.
"A witness, Detective Rose Moramaga, who is the officer investigating the case, will take the stand and give the court evidence against accused number five (Matiwane) in a case where the state will be opposing bail," said Moloto.
Matiwane's neighbour Lungile Mpungwana said the community was shocked by the news of her arrest.
Mpungwana told Sowetan Matiwane was an active and bubbly person.
Mpungwana also described Mthombothi as a humble man who loved his wife and who always bragged about his family and children - even the other two older ones who were not biologically his.
"His family was his priority and he knew his role as a husband and father. We still don't understand how this woman would do such a cruel thing," she said.
