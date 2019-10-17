'Bubbly' wife remanded for murder of husband

A woman who is accused of ordering a hit on her husband has been remanded in police custody until her bail hearing next Thursday.

The 41-year-old mother of five, Nonhlanhla Matiwane, appeared in the Springs magistrate's court yesterday with four of her co-accused - Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwanele Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.

They are accused of killing Matiwane's husband Sibusiso Mthombothi in March in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni.

According to police, Matiwane - who was arrested on Monday - has apparently confessed to ordering the murder of Mthombothi, who was shot more than seven times in an open veld near Ntokozweni Primary School.

Police said Matiwane had promised to pay one hitman R80,000 once Mthombothi's life insurance policy was paid out.