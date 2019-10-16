How the Ndlovu Youth Choir is spending their new-found cash

The members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir are feeling the change of pace in their lives — and their success has brought small offshoots to their community of Moutse in rural Limpopo.

The choral group returned from Hollywood this week with a global record deal in the bag. They have also spent hours in the studio recording their new album, which is to be released next month.

Along with the record deal, the group were given R1m by Limpopo arts and culture MEC Thandi Moraka.

The choir shot to international stardom on the reality show America’s Got Talent, which is in its 14th season. They were beaten for top honours by American singer Kodi Lee, but they signed with Sony Music Entertainment, which shares a global joint venture with reality-TV show judge Simon Cowell’s company, Syco Entertainment.

Last weekend the group had three sold-out shows in Utrecht, Germany. And this week they performed with rapper Kwesta at the African Fashion Unites show in Sandton.