SABC says it engages spooks on 'key issues'

The SABC has confirmed it has engaged State Security Agency (SSA) on a number of "key issues relating to the public broadcaster".

These included the leaking of confidential company information to third parties and the media.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that the SABC board had asked spooks to spy on its staff, to track down the person who leaks information to third parties and the media.

However, the public broadcaster said no such decision had been taken.

"The SABC engages with the SSA on a number of key issues relating to the public broadcaster, and one of them was to deal with the disclosure of confidential company information to third parties and the media," said SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

"The mere fact that the Sunday Times is in possession of confidential board minutes, and quotes its contents, is indicative there is a problem that needs to be dealt with.

"Whether the SABC engages with the SSA or private security experts, it remains entitled to investigate breaches of confidentiality, and to protection of its information."

According to the Sunday Times, minutes from a board meeting revealed the proposal was made by SABC board member Mary Papayya.