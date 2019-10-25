'Hubby killer' opts out of bail bid

A woman, who allegedly ordered a hit on her husband, has abandoned her bail.

Yesterday, Nonhlanhla Matiwane consulted with her legal aid representative during a court break and made the decision to not go ahead with her bail hearing.

State prosecutor Elbrey Klassen told the court that Matiwane had abandoned her bail.

"The accused has decided to not go ahead with the bail hearing. She has confessed to the murder and has decided to proceed to trial," Klassen said.

Magistrate John Moloto at court C, transferred the matter back to regional court 1, for a trial date decision.

The 41-year-old mother of five appeared at the Springs magistrate's court yesterday with four of her co-accused - Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwanele Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.

They are accused of killing Matiwane's husband Sibusiso Mthombothi in March in KwaThema, Springs, on the East Rand.