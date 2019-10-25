'Hubby killer' opts out of bail bid
A woman, who allegedly ordered a hit on her husband, has abandoned her bail.
Yesterday, Nonhlanhla Matiwane consulted with her legal aid representative during a court break and made the decision to not go ahead with her bail hearing.
State prosecutor Elbrey Klassen told the court that Matiwane had abandoned her bail.
"The accused has decided to not go ahead with the bail hearing. She has confessed to the murder and has decided to proceed to trial," Klassen said.
Magistrate John Moloto at court C, transferred the matter back to regional court 1, for a trial date decision.
The 41-year-old mother of five appeared at the Springs magistrate's court yesterday with four of her co-accused - Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwanele Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.
They are accused of killing Matiwane's husband Sibusiso Mthombothi in March in KwaThema, Springs, on the East Rand.
According to police, Matiwane, who was arrested a week ago, has apparently confessed to ordering the murder of Mthombothi, who was shot more than seven times in an open veld near Ntokozweni Primary School.
Police said Matiwane had promised to pay one hitman R80,000 once Mthombothi's life insurance policy was paid out.
Matiwane's friend, who did not want to be named, told Sowetan that Matiwane made a wise decision by not fighting for bail.
"She is safe inside, if she comes out, she will definitely be killed," said the friend.
The woman also said Matiwane's community was angry with her deeds because many people loved her husband.
"Sibusiso was a very humble man; so that is why we keep supporting his family by coming to court, I personally have distanced myself from Nonhlanhla because she deceived many of us into thinking she was a good woman."
After being transferred to another court room, the five accused reappeared before magistrate Khensani Moila who postponed the matter to November 7.
"The matter will be postponed to the said date for the accused defence to be able to disclose the contents docket of evidence to the court," Moila said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.