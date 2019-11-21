Social development asks for extension to clear foster care grant backlog

On Wednesday, just eight days before the deadline for the department of social development to clear a huge backlog of foster care court orders, deputy director-general for welfare service Connie Nxumalo told parliament: “We had a meeting with the Centre for Child Law and agreed unanimously to approach the [North Gauteng] high court to ask for an extension.”

Two months ago, there were 89,538 unresolved foster care court orders. On Wednesday, the committee was told there were still 41,690 unresolved cases.

The battle to resolve the backlog dates back to 2011, when the Centre for Child Law took the department to court. The court extended existing foster care grants to three years to give the department additional time to come up with a “comprehensive legal solution” to address the crisis in the foster care system.

Three years later, the department had not come up with a legal solution and was again taken to court by the centre.

The minister applied for the existing orders to be extended and this was granted, but the court told the department to come up with a comprehensive solution by December 2017.