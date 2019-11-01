Government scrambles as court deadline on foster care looms

The Pretoria high court has made the current outstanding foster care orders valid until November 28. This will allow payments to continue until then. In the meantime, social workers are still applying to the children’s court to have these and new orders extended beyond the court’s protection period which ends on November 28.

The Centre for Child Law’s initial urgent application was in 2011 in the Pretoria high court against the minister of social development. The court extended existing foster care grants for three years to give the department time to create a “comprehensive legal solution” to solve the crisis in the foster care system. But in 2014 when three years had passed, the Centre and the department found themselves in court once again and the department was given another three years grace.

Then in November 2017, the court granted an extension to the national and provincial departments of social development, as well as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), for 24 months to continue payment and management of over 200,000 foster care orders that were due to lapse. This deadline ends in five weeks, at the end of November.

In September, there were still 89,538 foster care court orders outstanding. At the time, minister Lindiwe Zulu assured MPs that the department was working with the different provinces to ensure they met the deadline and avoided further legal action.

But after last week’s briefing, the minister’s assurances had already fallen through, with provincial heads reporting that there were still over 51,000 cases outstanding or unresolved.

As of the second week of October, the provincial breakdown of cases to be dealt with by the November deadline were:

Northern Cape — 904;

Mpumalanga — 510;

Limpopo — 2,717;

Free State — 4,780;

Eastern Cape — 5,067;

Gauteng — 5,405;

North West — 7,013;

Western Cape — 8,250; and

KZN — 18,492.

The only provinces which said they would be able to meet their targets by the November deadline were the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

Some of the common challenges reported by most of the provinces were delays from the magistrates’ courts and the requirement for an unabridged birth certificate, which costs R75. In some provinces, requests are being made to Home Affairs to waive this fee.