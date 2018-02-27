A slap in the face. That's what South African gender activists are calling President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Bathabile Dlamini as the country's Minister of Women in the Presidency.

Some have even gone as far as suggesting that the ministry be scrapped altogether.

Gender violence specialist Lisa Vetten explained that as minister of social development‚ Dlamini showed "scant regard for women‚ being willing to gamble with the country's grants - many of which‚ the child support grant and the foster care grants in particular‚ are received [mostly] by women".

"The 2013-2018 Integrated Programme of Action to address violence against women and children has never been put into effect and was never consulted around. On her watch‚ little has been done to improve the working conditions of NPOs which provide a significant number of social welfare services."