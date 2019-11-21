Good township schools fall victim to stereotyping, says Gauteng education MEC

As Gauteng's department of education struggles to place thousands of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils next year, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said parents were unwilling to take their children to township schools, no matter how good they were.

Speaking on Power 98.7, Lesufi said: “Some township schools are doing so well, but because they are in the townships people believe they cannot offer quality education.

“They are just victims of people believing that because they are in townships their standard is inferior.”

Lesufi said even though some of the best results came from township schools, parents still thought schools in town were better.

To help parents, he said, the department would next year introduce a 1-5 grading system to rate Gauteng schools, with five being excellent and one being bad.