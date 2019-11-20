Son sees dad stab mom, hang himself

A toddler witnessed his father stab his mother several times and hacking her to death before hanging himself.

The three-year-old boy witnessed the incident in their home in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, on Friday.

Tebatso Mmatla, 23, was found by neighbours lying in a pool of blood with nine stab wounds, with the father of her children Gabise Manyaka, 32, hanging from a rope tied to the roof of their spaza shop in Stoffel Park informal settlement.

Yesterday, Tebatso's mother Lydia Mmatla, 45, described the incident as painful. Mmatla was called to the scene and witnessed her daughter taking her last breath.

Mmatla, who lives just a stone's throw away from the incident scene, said she rushed to the spaza shop after receiving a call from her 15-year old son who had been alerted to the incident.