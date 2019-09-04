Ayakha Jiyane's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged

"If anything happens just know I was kidnapped or something has happened to me."

These were the last words Ayakha Jiyane, 16, uttered to her friends before she left school on Tuesday, escorted down Pinetown's main road by her stepfather.

The grade 11 Pinetown Girls' High School (PGHS) pupil's lifeless body was discovered hanging in a bush in New Germany, west of Durban, by police that night.

Ayakha's stepbrothers, aged 4 and 10, and her stepsister, 6, had been discovered hanging in their Wyebank home earlier in the day by their mother.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murders.

Ayakha would usually travel in a lift club but on that fateful day she had been met by her stepfather who was on foot.

Speaking exclusively to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, in the presence of her parents, Ayakha's friend and fellow pupil, Ntando Dlamini, spoke of how she had witnessed Ayakha's stepfather, whom she knows personally, pick her up from school shortly after 3pm.