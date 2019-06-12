Baby found strangled in dumping site

Police are looking for the family of a baby aged about nine months whose body was found at a dumping site in Ivory Park at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Nelda Sekgobela said the child was found with a tightly tied rope around his neck.

She said police were alerted to the incident by a passer-by near Temba Khoza informal settlement at about 5pm on Sunday.

"On close inspection, police found that the toddler could be nine months old."

Sekgobela said they believed that the child was strangled. "The suspect is unknown and the child has not been identified. We are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrator to come forward."

The incident comes two weeks after a Soshanguve man hanged his lover's three children with a rope before he committed suicide.

The children - Thabang, 11, Amogelang, three, and one-year-old Lebogang - were found hanging in Tebogo Mojutu's bedroom in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, last month.

The incidents happened as SA marked the end of Child Protection Week awareness campaign that began on June 2 to 9. The campaign was launched in Orange Farm under the theme: "Let us protect all children to move SA forward."