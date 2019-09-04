South Africa

Police hunt KZN man suspected of hanging his four children

By Matthew Savides - 04 September 2019 - 06:50
KZN police on Tuesday said they were searching for a man who allegedly hung his four children after fetching them from school.
Image: iStock

Police are searching for a KwaZulu-Natal man who apparently hung his four children after fetching them from school.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Tuesday night that the bodies of three children - aged 4, 6 and 10 - were found hanging in their home in New Germany, west of Durban, at about 2.30pm.

"The children were fetched by their father at school during the day. A 16-year-old girl was also last seen with her father after he fetched her from school in Durban," said Mbele.

"A search was conducted an hour ago [around 9pm Tuesday]. Her body was found hanging in the bushes.

"Police are still searching for the suspect."

Murder cases are being investigated by Pinetown police.

