'Mistress has done something to him'

Deputy public enterprises minister Phumulo Masualle's estranged wife has broken her silence, speaking for the first time since the couple's dramatic split, which allegedly included death threats.

Fuzie Masualle spoke to Sunday World this week after the former Eastern Cape premier started displaying his new bae in public, including at the recent State of the Nation Address in Cape Town and the State of the Province Address in Bhisho, Eastern Cape.

She also claimed that Masualle had already paid ilobolo for his new woman.

The couple's acrimonious split started as early as 2017, but went into overdrive when Fuzie was allegedly entangled in a plot to kill the politician.

Fuzie, 36, denied the allegations in January last year, saying that she, in fact, was the victim of the threats. Masualle, however, vacated their matrimonial home in May.

Now Fuzie is accusing the new woman in Masualle's life of wrecking their home after she allegedly did a smash and grab on her before fleeing with the politician.

Fuzie said Lorna Maqungo was responsible for the breakdown in her marriage, charging she was Masualle's nyatsi for years while they were still happily married.

Maqungo, 30, a businesswoman from Masualle's home town of Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape, declined to comment on their relationship.

"Where did you get that from? Please, I have nothing to say," she said and hanged up.

Masualle, 52, also declined to comment on the matter.

"I don't comment on domestic matters," he said, before putting the phone down.

Fuzie said she would fight "tooth and nail" through the courts to ensure that the "marriage" between her estranged hubby and Maqungo was declared null and void because "I am still his legal wife".