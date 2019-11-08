Nanny's cellphone key to investigation into Daveyton toddler's murder

Prosecutor Pheello Maleleka said Tsabane’s cellphone was yet to be processed by forensics.

“A lot still has to be done. We have not received the postmortem report or photo album [from the scene] or the cellphone of the accused. The cellphone has been sent to the forensic science lab,” said Maleleka.

“There is also the statement of a crucial witness that the investigating officer has not yet obtained,” Maleleka added.

Tsabane had told the family that she and the toddler, Langelihle Mnguni, had been attacked by intruders. She said the attackers had entered the house and poisoned her and Langelihle before taking off with him.

She alleged that the attack happened in the early hours of October 28 after the child’s mother, Lerato Mnguni, and her aunt had left for work.

Tsabane was found in the house later that afternoon and had claimed that she had been unable to make contact with the toddler’s mother or call neighbours for help.

The little boy was later found dead in the family’s storeroom as medics attended to Tsabane. The family said the 19-month-old had been strangled and suffocated. He also suffered a neck fracture.

Tsabane had cared for Langa since he was two months old. She faces a charge of murder and another of defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Tshabalala thanked the scores of community members who had come out in support of them at all the court appearances thus far.