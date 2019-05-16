West Rand councillor dies of his injuries after petrol bomb attack

The police on Thursday confirmed that Festus "Mchini" Matshogo - the councillor from Mohlakeng in the West Rand who suffered third-degree burns when his home was petrol-bombed this week - has died.

Capt Kay Makhubele told SowetanLIVE that police were now investigating a murder case. No arrests had been made.

The attack on Matshogo's home happened between 4am and 5am on Sunday.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," Makhubele said at the time.

"Preliminary investigation on the extent of the damage to the house also confirms the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used."