South Africa

West Rand councillor dies of his injuries after petrol bomb attack

By Naledi Shange - 16 May 2019 - 17:45
The West Rand councillor who was injured when his house was petrol-bombed earlier this week has died of his injuries.
The West Rand councillor who was injured when his house was petrol-bombed earlier this week has died of his injuries.
Image: Ivan Kmit /www.123rf.com

The police on Thursday confirmed that Festus "Mchini" Matshogo - the councillor from Mohlakeng in the West Rand who suffered third-degree burns when his home was petrol-bombed this week - has died.

Capt Kay Makhubele told SowetanLIVE that police were now investigating a murder case. No arrests had been made.

The attack on Matshogo's home happened between 4am and 5am on Sunday.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," Makhubele said at the time. 

"Preliminary investigation on the extent of the damage to the house also confirms the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used."

Ernst & Young staff evacuated from offices in Sandton after bomb scare

Police have been deployed to Ernst & Young (EY) in Sandton after a bomb scare on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Meanwhile, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has condemned the attack on Matshogo, saying "there is absolutely no justification for such violence".

"While the motive for this incident is still under investigation, Salga finds its occurrence particularly regretful as the local government sphere has created a number of platforms where communities are afforded the opportunity to raise their concerns and dissatisfaction," Salga said.

It said that such incidents increase the fragility of local governance.

"Salga calls for law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for those responsible. Whatever the reasons maybe, a crime of such heinous nature needs to face the full might of the law," it said.

Sowetan had spoken to a relative of the 58-year-old councillor shortly after the incident.

The relative, who did not want to be named, said the family was in the dark about why he had been attacked.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X