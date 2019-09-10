Four trucks petrol bombed, burnt in just four hours in the Western Cape
Trucks were petrol bombed and set alight in four separate incidents overnight in the Western Cape, with one driver left "seriously injured".
A truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Porterville, where the driver had pulled over to rest. He was taken to Piketberg hospital with severe burns.
A cement truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Moorreesburg, after two vehicles forced it off the road, before setting it alight. The driver escaped.
A third truck, loaded with chickens, was set alight on the N7 near Piekenierskloof pass. The driver escaped unharmed.
Another truck was stoned and set alight on the N2 near Strand. Again, the driver managed to flee unharmed.
Happened last night on N2 at Lwandle, Strand. Truck petrol bombed. @News24 @crimewatch202 @ewnreporter @1SecondLater @Abramjee @netstartraffic @SALTruckers @SAPoliceService @ArriveAlive #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/Alo8aqZaB9— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) September 10, 2019
All the incidents occurred between 10pm and 2am, and are being investigated by the police.
Provincial traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa said the department was holding urgent talks with traffic services and the transport department to find a solution. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was expected to make an announcement on the ongoing attacks.
“This can't keep happening. It's very bad at the moment,” said Africa.
Kosie het wakker geword vd skote wat klap toe jul op drywer geskiet het. Toe het hy polisie gebel. Piekenierskloof pic.twitter.com/H8jsPtrthX— Bertie Nel (@BertieNel) September 10, 2019
